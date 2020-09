article

Police are looking for a 58-year-old man missing from Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

Alojzy Waluszko was last seen Sunday in the 4800 block of West Gunnison Street, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair, police said. He has a scar on his abdomen.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.