Man missing from Little Village since Christmas Eve

Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Christmas Eve from Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Jose Diaz-Gonzalez, 56, was last seen Dec. 24 in the 2600 block of West 23rd Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Diaz-Gonzalez is a 5-foot-5, 170-pound man with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.