A 63-year-old man has been reported missing from Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Robert Fett may have been riding a blue bicycle when he was last seen July 28 in the 6300 block of South Maplewood Avenue, according to missing person flyer from Chicago police.

He is known to visit the area near 63rd Street and Artesian Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.