Man missing from West Rogers Park in need of medical attention

Police are searching for a man who went missing Sunday from West Rogers Park and is in need medical attention.

Levon Modacure, 29, was last seen about 1:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police described Modacure as a 6-foot, 242-pound man with brown eyes and black hair. It was not known what Modacure was wearing when he went missing.

Modacure is in need of immediate medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.