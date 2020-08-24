Man missing from Woodlawn may need medical help: police

article

Police are looking for a man reported missing since Friday from Woodlawn on the South Side.

Juwan Gatlin, 22, was last seen in the 6600 block of South Minerva Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He may need medical attention.

He is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound man with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He has a surgical scar on his abdomen and was last seen wearing a lime green polo shirt, black basketball shorts and gray Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.