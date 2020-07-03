Man reported missing after stopping to switch trains at Union Station

article

Police are looking for a man who has been missing since stopping at Union Station Tuesday to transfer trains during a cross-country trip.

Matthew Keyser, 25, was traveling from Iowa to Baltimore when he stopped at Union Station for a transfer on June 30, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He was last heard from while waiting for his train.

Keyser is a 6-foot-2, 120-pound man with green eyes and brown hair, police said. He was wearing tan overalls, brown work boots, a gray backpack and a white bandana.

He was traveling with a service dog, a German shepherd named Amy, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.