A 51-year-old man reported missing from Lawndale may need medical attention, police say.

Leonard McNulty was last seen early Friday in the 1800 block of South Harding Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was wearing a black mechanic jumpsuit, a black canvas jacket, black skull cap and brown shoes, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.