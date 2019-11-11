Man reported missing from Norwood Park may need medical attention

article

A 57-year-old man reported missing from Norwood Park is considered “high risk” and may need medical attention, according to police.

Patrick Igoe was last seen Nov. 9 near his home in the 6100 block of West Seminole Street, Chicago police said. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with “hit the gym” written on the front, a blue fleece jacket, blue sweat pants, black shoes and glasses.

Police said he left his home without his medication. He may be in Jefferson Park or near Harlem and Grand Avenues in Montclare.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.