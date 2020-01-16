article

A 58-year-old man reported missing from Schaumburg may need medical attention.

James Straley was last seen Jan. 13 in the northwest suburb, Schaumburg police said in a statement.

He has a medical condition and requires prescription medicine, police said.

Straley may be driving a Chevy Malibu with an Illinois license plate reading PJH 628.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Schaumburg police at 847-882-3534.