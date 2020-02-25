Man shoots flaming lighter fluid at deputies trying to take him into custody in Waukegan: sheriff

A barricaded man sprayed flaming lighter fluid at deputies Tuesday inside a shared home in north suburban Waukegan, prompting soft lockdowns at several nearby schools that lasted for hours.

About 9:40 a.m., sheriff’s deputies served a mental health writ for a 38-year-old man in the first block of Philippa Avenue, signed yesterday to take him to a mental health facility, according to Lake County sheriff’s office spokesman Chris Covelli.

Deputies arrived at the shared home, which was divided into apartments, and found a barricaded door leading to the commons area, Covelli said.

After getting permission from the owner to break through it, deputies did so and found the 38-year-old atop a flight of stairs, he said.

He then allegedly sprayed lighter fluid that he lit with a lighter, “creating a stream of fire,” hitting a deputy’s shield but not burning them, Covelli said.

The flames started a fire nearby, which the deputies put out with a fire extinguisher, he said.

“Negotiations are ongoing,” Covelli said. “He’s known to possess knives, and at one point during the interaction, a deputy thought he saw the man with a firearm.”

The man has retreated to his bedroom, Covelli said. SWAT team officers and negotiators were on scene.

Advertisement

Several nearby schools were placed on soft lockdown during the barricade, including Waukegan High School Washington Campus, Abbott Middle School, Juarez Middle School, Career Academy AOEC and a daycare within a block of the incident, Covelli said.

“We’re working with the schools so the kids can exit safely,” he said.

Washington Street remains closed between Glen Rock Avenue and Jackson Street, Covelli said.

“The SWAT team is here, but this is a situation where we’re working to ensure a safe exit for him,” Covelli said.