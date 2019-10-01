Man shot by Bridgeview cop dies

A 32-year-old Oak Lawn man died Tuesday hours after he was shot by a Bridgeview police officer after a minor traffic accident.

Joseph Jesk rear-ended the officer about 7 p.m. near the 10300 block of South Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview spokesman Ray Hanania and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. When the officer went to investigate, Jesk got out and allegedly pointed a gun at him.

The officer fired at Jesk and struck him, Hanania said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead about four hours later.

Jesk was driving a 2019 Ford van that was reported stolen out of New Lenox, officials said. The officer wasn’t injured.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

