Man shot by Calumet City police near Olive-Harvey College

A Calumet City police officer shot a man Tuesday morning near Olive-Harvey College on the South Side, authorities say.

Paramedics responded at 10 a.m. for a man shot near 103rd Street and Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, Merritt said.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the officer-involved shooting, according to ISP spokeswoman Elizabeth Clausing.

Calumet City police have not returned messages seeking comment.

Unverified radio reports indicate the incident began as a pursuit from the south suburb.