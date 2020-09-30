Man shot, child hurt by glass during funeral at Far South Side cemetery

A man was shot and a child was hurt by broken glass during a funeral Wednesday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

He was shot in the upper body about 1:15 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Fairfield Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, Marionette Park Fire Department Chief Thomas Wendt said.

A child was also cut by broken glass and taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center for treatment, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. The child’s age and gender were unknown.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.