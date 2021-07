A 45-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in South Shore on the South Side.

About 8 p.m., he was standing in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, when someone approached him, pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head, neck, and abdomen, and taken to Jackson Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man has not yet been identified.

No one is in custody as police investigate.