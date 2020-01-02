Man shot during confrontation with police in Belmont Cragin

Chicago police officers fired shots at a suspect with a gun Thursday during a traffic stop in Belmont Cragin — but police are still unsure if the man was shot by police or he shot himself.

Following a traffic stop, a man with a gun exited a vehicle about 12:50 p.m. near Grand and McVicker avenues and officers fired shots at him, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Resurrection Hospital in an unknown condition, according to police and fire department officials.

But police were unsure if the man was shot by police during the encounter.

“We’re not sure if police struck him; he may have shot himself,” Guglielmi said. Detectives are reviewing video to determine who shot him, he said.

He said police recovered a weapon.