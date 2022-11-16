Man shot during domestic dispute at Antioch apartment

A man was shot during a domestic dispute at an Antioch apartment Wednesday morning.

At about 10:30 a.m., Antioch police officers were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the Antioch Manor Apartments at 398 Donin Dr.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was shot — a man in his 40s.

Police say he suffered non-life-threatening wounds, and was transported to an area hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to preliminary information, the shooting occurred during a domestic situation involving a family-related dispute.

A suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.