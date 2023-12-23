Man shot in head outside Gage Park migrant facility, in critical condition: police

A shooting in front of the migrant facility in Gage Park has left a man in critical condition, according to police.

The incident happened at 12:44 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of W. 55th Street.

A 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk when the suspect pulled up in a vehicle, pulled a gun and shot him in the head, police say.

Ald. Raymond Lopez confirmed on social media that the shooting happened in front of the migrant facility.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and at last check, is still in critical condition.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.