Man shot in the head during attempted carjacking in Roseland

A man was in critical condition Sunday after being shot in the head during an attempted carjacking in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was stopped in a vehicle about 5:25 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when two people approached, pulled out guns and demanded the vehicle, Chicago police said.

One of the gunmen opened fire, striking the 43-year-old in the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.