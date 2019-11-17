Man shot, killed at Southeast Side Subway restaurant: police

article

A man was shot to death Sunday inside a Subway restaurant on the Southeast Side.

The 22-year-old was in the business at 2:05 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 106th Street when he was approached by a group of five or six males, according to Chicago police. They started to argue and someone in the group shot the man in the head. The suspects left the area in a black SUV.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Officers were investigating inside the Subway at 4025 E. 106th St., which was blocked off with crime scene tape. Unattended sandwich wrappers sat on tables near where the man’s body lay on the floor.

A woman arrived at the scene and crossed the police tape.

“That’s my grandson,” she said to officers.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate, police said.

The same Subway was damaged last month when an SUV crashed into it on Oct. 21.