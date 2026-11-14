Man shot and killed outside South Side gas station
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a South Side gas station on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Chicago gas station shooting
What we know:
According to a press release, at about 4:48 a.m., a 40-year-old man exited a gas station in the 7100 block of South Vincennes.
He was approached by an assailant who shot him multiple times, then fled in a dark-colored SUV.
First responders took the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives are currently investigating the incident.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the victim or any suspects in the case.
Likewise, any potential motives for the shooting have not been revealed.
The Source: This story was written based on a press release from the Chicago Police Department. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.