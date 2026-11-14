Man shot and killed outside South Side gas station

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The Brief According to the Chicago Police Department, a 40-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning outside a South Side gas station. The assailant shot the victim multiple times, then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. Detectives are investigating the incident.



Chicago police are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a South Side gas station on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Chicago gas station shooting

What we know:

According to a press release, at about 4:48 a.m., a 40-year-old man exited a gas station in the 7100 block of South Vincennes.

He was approached by an assailant who shot him multiple times, then fled in a dark-colored SUV.

First responders took the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim or any suspects in the case.

Likewise, any potential motives for the shooting have not been revealed.