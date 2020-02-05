Man shot on CTA Blue Line train at UIC-Halsted

A man was shot in the back on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.

Paramedics responded to the shooting about 10:45 a.m. at the station in the 400 block of South Halsted Street, and took a male to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesmen.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that a man was shot on the Blue Line train and that detectives were responding.

Police say this man is a possible shooter who wounded a man Feb. 5, 2020 in shooting on a Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted. | Chicago police

“All train cars are blanketed in HD camera technology and that will help us put a story together and identify suspects,” he wrote.

The CTA said Blue Line trains were bypassing the station due to an “injured customer.”

The CTA said to expect "major delays" as police investigate the area.