Man shot to death at CTA train station at Howard; Red, Purple and Yellow lines disrupted

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday at the Howard CTA train station on the North Side, disrupting L service on the Red, Purple and Yellow lines.

He was standing in the Howard station about 12:20 p.m. when someone approached him and fired shots, according to Chicago police. He was struck in the chest and neck.

Paramedics were on the platform treating a male victim, according to a Chicago Fire Department official. He was taken in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter was last seen fleeing on foot north on Paulina, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

As police investigate the homicide, the Chicago Transit Authority announced the following service suspensions, with shuttle buses running between the closed sections: