Man shot to death at CTA train station on North Side

article

Red, Purple and Yellow line service is running with delays after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot mid-day Tuesday at the Howard CTA train station near the border of Chicago and Evanston.

He was standing in the Howard station about 12:20 p.m. when someone approached him and fired shots, striking him in the neck and chest, Chicago police said.

Paramedics treated the man on the platform, according to a Chicago Fire Department official. He was taken in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and pronounced dead, police said.

The suspected shooter ran away north on Paulina, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, police taped off the entrance to the station and placed markers near shell casings inside.

A person was fatally shot Dec. 3, 2019, at the CTA’s Red Line station at Howard. | Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

People hoping to catch a train wondered aloud about what happened, and when the next train would come.

Advertisement

Shari, 27, who didn’t want to give her last name, was working in the PJ Footwear store next door when she and her co-workers heard a loud bang.

“It echoed through the store,” she said. “We were in the back and came out to the front to see what happened.”

She said another person had been shot recently in the area.

“Stuff like this happens all the time, that’s why no one is surprised,” she said.

Surveillance video from the footwear store shared with the Sun-Times shows someone witnessing the shooting from the sidewalk. Moments later, another person wearing black clothing runs out of the station down Paulina.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.