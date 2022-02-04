Man spotted walking on Lake Michigan ice over 1,000 feet offshore didn't know he was on water

A man was dangerously walking off the shore of frozen Lake Michigan, where emergency personnel escorted him off the ice Friday morning.

A 911 call was made by bystanders who were concerned, as the student was hundreds of yards off the shore at Promontory Point, just across the street of the Museum of Science and Industry. The water is around 20-feet deep in the area.

Once rescued, he told the Chicago Fire Department that he didn't know he was on water. CFD Marine Unit Chief Jason Locke said the man is a local college student from abroad.

Witnesses said the man was seen walking around the lake for about 40 minutes.

"We were terribly worried that he was going to fall into the lake, so we called 911," one witness said. "He seemed like he was on a mission."

The man was escorted off the ice by emergency personnel in an inflatable canoe just after 8 a.m. He was seen waving emergency crews away.

One bystander says the man should be arrested, adding it was emotional to watch.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.