Man stabbed to death in Maryland Popeyes after altercation over chicken sandwich, sources say

A man is dead after a stabbing inside a Maryland Popeyes, according to sources.

Prince George's County Police say they received reports of a fight at a Popeyes location in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Monday at around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are at the scene working to establish a suspect and a motive, police say.

Sources told FOX 5 the incident began following an altercation over a chicken sandwich.

