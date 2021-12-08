Man suffers medical event while driving in Secretary of State parking lot; strikes 2 victims, parked cars

A driver suffered a medical event while driving in the Secretary of State parking lot in Midlothian Wednesday and hit several parked cars, two people and the Secretary of State building.

At about 12:55 p.m., Midlothian police and fire were dispatched to the Secretary of State parking lot located at 14434 Pulaski Rd. for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, authorities said.

Preliminary information shows that an elderly man was driving in the parking lot when he suffered a medical event, police said.

His vehicle then accelerated and struck several park cars and two elderly pedestrians before striking the building.

The driver and the two pedestrians were transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.