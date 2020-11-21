Man, teen charged in connection to shots fired at Chicago cops over the weekend

article

A 17-year-old boy and a man are each facing three counts of attempted murder in connection to a weekend incident in which shots allegedly were fired at Chicago police in Fernwood on the South Side.

The incident unfolded about 10 p.m. as officers witnessed a male firing shots in the 10400 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said. The person then allegedly opened fire in the direction of officers before running.

Officers, who did not return fire, arrested the person and recovered a weapon, police said.

Two additional people were arrested about 90 minutes later and another weapon was recovered, according to police.

Kamari Pleasant, 22, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said.

The 17-year-old, charged as a juvenile, faces three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of unauthorized use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of trespass to land.

The third person who was taken into custody was not charged in relation to the incident, police said.

The teen is expected to appear in juvenile court Monday, while Pleasant was due in court Tuesday.

