Man wanted in Mount Prospect child luring attempt

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a 10-year-old girl into a Jeep Wednesday in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The girl was waiting for a school bus about 8:10 a.m. at Lincoln Street and Hi Lusi Avenue when a black Jeep drove by westbound on Lincoln before making a U-turn and pulled up next to her, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

He rolled down the window and asked if she wanted a ride to school, police said. When she told him she didn’t, he turned onto Hi Lusi and made another U-turn before parking near the intersection and watched her.

She got on the school bus when it arrived and reported the incident to her parents after school, police said.

The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 50 years old with black hair and black facial hair, police said. He was wearing a black T-shirt and possibly driving a black Jeep Patriot, with the letters “SRS’ on the back on what might be a St. Raymond’s School sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, police said.