Man who hung off Trump Tower for more than 13 hours escapes from private ambulance

The man who spent 13 hours hanging from the side of Trump Tower over the weekend escaped from a private ambulance Tuesday evening while being transferred to another hospital.

The man, 31, escaped from the ambulance about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of West Washington Street while en route from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to another medical center, Chicago police said.

Police sources confirmed the man was the same who dangled off the 16th-floor balcony of Trump Tower overnight Sunday, threatening to kill himself unless he could speak to President Donald Trump.

Earlier Tuesday, police said that the man had been hospitalized for a mental evaluation and that he would not be facing any charges for hanging off the tower.

The man had not been found as of 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said.