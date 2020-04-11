Man with autism reported missing from Bronzeville

article

Police are looking for a 21-year-old man reported missing since Friday from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Kelly Rodgers was last seen in the 4500 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Rodgers is a 5-foot-9, 160-pound man with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing stone washed jeans, red and white gym shoes and a gray hoodie with black and white patches on the shoulders.

Police said he has autism and is nonverbal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.