Oak Park police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 77-year-old man with dementia reported missing from the west suburb.

Claude Hughes was last seen leaving his home between the evening of July 26 and the next morning, according to Oak Park police.

Hughes walks with a limp and may be wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black leather cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at 708-386-3800.