Man with dementia reported missing near Lyons

A man with dementia has been reported missing near Lyons in the southwest suburbs.

Richard Rathbone Almy, Jr., was last seen Sunday night by his wife at their home in the 6300 block of South Peck Avenue in Lyons Township, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Almy was wearing blue and white checkered pajamas, and may be barefoot and without his glasses, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 708-865-4986.