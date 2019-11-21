Man with gun arrested in Rush’s ER, police say

article

No one was hurt Thursday when a man with a gun was arrested inside the Emergency Room of Rush Medical Center on the Near West Side.

Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the hospital in the 1600 block of West Congress Parkway for reports of a man with a gun, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Earlier, the man had walked into the emergency room for medical attention while carrying a bag, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

He left the bag behind when he was discharged, the spokesperson said. Someone from the cleaning staff picked up the bag, noticed there was a gun inside and called security.

Police were called, and security detained the 18-year-old when he later came back for the bag, the spokesperson said.

Officers placed the man under arrest when they arrived, police said. It was not immediately clear why the man brought the gun to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Chicago police commemorated the anniversary of a shooting at Mercy Hospital, where four people were killed.