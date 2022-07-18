Man, woman found shot in the head inside Gold Coast home: police

A man and woman were found shot in the head Monday afternoon in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were found unresponsive inside a home in the 200 block of East Ohio Street on the Near North Side.

The man and woman, who according to a preliminary investigation had a domestic relationship, were both shot in the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

The couple's identities have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.