Man, woman shot to death in Buffalo Grove, police say

A 62-year-old woman and man were shot to death Sunday night in the parking garage of a condominium community in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Lake Boulevard after a resident saw two unresponsive people with blood on the ground near a vehicle, Buffalo Grove police said in a statement.

The block address is located inside the Cambridge on the Lake condominium community near Dundee Road.

The man and woman both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives are investigating the deaths as homicides.

Police said the shooter is a male, possibly in his 60s. He wore dark clothing, a dark jacket, and dark baseball hat.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted, and that there’s not an active threat to the community.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said the victims were 62 years old. Their names have not been released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Buffalo Grove police at 847-459-2560.