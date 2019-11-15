Man, young boy shot at NJ high school football game
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. - Gunfire at a high school football game in New Jersey has left two people wounded.
Authorities say a young boy and a man were shot Friday night at Pleasantville High School during a playoff game against Camden High School.
SkyFOX flew over the scene after gunshots rang out at a high school football game.
A witness said the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. Authorities say the child was airlifted to a hospital in Philadelphia, while the man was taken to a hospital in nearby Atlantic City
FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports police have recovered a firearm.
No arrests had been made as of late Friday.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
___
The Associated Press contributed to this report.