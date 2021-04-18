Manhunt underway after 3 killed in Northwest Austin shooting

Austin Police Department says it is responding to a shooting situation on Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum.

Austin-Travis County EMS says 3 people have been pronounced dead on scene.

Initially reported as an "active shooter", APD says this is believed to be a domestic incident with no immediate threat to the public.

However, APD is still asking for people to avoid the area.

APD says the suspect is still at large and have tentatively identified him as 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.