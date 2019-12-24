Margo Carey reunited with family, father posts photo on social media

Shane Carey, the father of baby Margo Carey, has posted a picture of him and Margo on Facebook after the two were reunited.

At a vigil that was held for Margo's mother Heidi Broussard on December 23, Shane's father Ty had said that Margo was set to be released by CPS to her family.

Broussard and three-week-old Margo disappeared on December 12 and were last seen in South Austin. More than week later a volunteer fire department responded to a Houston-area home for a welfare check and when they arrived found Broussard's body in the truck of a vehicle parked behind the house and Margo still alive.

So far one arrest has been made in relation to this case, Magen Fieramusca, who has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a human corpse. Fieramusca was transferred to Travis County over the weekend. There is no murder charge at this time.