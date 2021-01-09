Maricopa County Republicans vote to censure Cindy McCain

article

The GOP in Maricopa County voted to censure late Senator John McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, after her outspokenness against President Donald Trump.

It's not clear what the exact reasoning for the censure was, but a Jan. 9 tweet from the Arizona Republican Party says the resolution was voted on and passed.

"The Arizona Republican Party has no comment on the county’s resolution," the tweet read in part, but adds it will vote on a similar resolution at its annual meeting on Jan. 23.

According to Dictionary.com, a censure is the "strong or vehement expression of disapproval."

McCain has been outspoken about her support for President-elect Joe Biden, whose electoral win in Arizona has been contended by many in the GOP.

State judges have thrown out lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud in Arizona, saying there is no evidence of it. The same goes for lawsuits alleging fraud across the country in swing states.

Cindy McCain cited the decades-long friendship between her family and Biden’s and their bond as the parents of children serving in the military.

"He supports the troops and knows what it means for someone who has served," McCain told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Sept. 22. "Not only to love someone who has served, but understands what it means to send a child into combat. We’ve been great friends for many years, but we have a common thread in that we are Blue Star families."

Trump reacted harshly to the endorsement, disparaging both Biden and John McCain.

McCain said she hasn’t voted for a Democrat since she was 18. She remains a registered Republican and has no plans to change, she said.