Marni Yang conviction: Lake County judge could rule on new evidence

A Lake County judge could rule this week on the admissibility of evidence in the ongoing post-conviction proceedings for Marni Yang.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Thursday and could potentially sway Yang's case.

The proceedings stem from a post-conviction petition filed by Yang's attorney, Jed Stone, on Oct. 1, 2019. This petition aims to challenge Yang's 2007 murder conviction of Rhoni Rueter and her unborn child. Rueter, who was romantically involved with former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle and seven months pregnant at the time, was gunned down at her Deerfield home on Oct. 4, 2007.

In 2011, a jury deliberated for only three hours before convicting Yang of the murders. Prosecutors argued that Yang was motivated by jealousy, as Yang was also romantically involved with Gayle. They presented a secretly recorded confession Yang made to a friend as part of their case.

Yang is currently serving two life sentences for the killings.

According to Stone, since the filing of the petition in 2019, a stream of new evidence, experts and witnesses have allegedly emerged. Despite Stone's assertions, prosecutors maintain that there exists an overwhelming amount of evidence implicating Yang in the crime.

In 2020, Yang's lawyers questioned the alibi of Gayle, saying his timeline didn't add up. They also requested surveillance tapes from the barbershop where Gayle said he was getting a haircut at the time Reuter was murdered.

The impending ruling by the Lake County judge will shape the course of Yang's legal battle, with ramifications that could potentially alter the outcome of her conviction.