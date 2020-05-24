Massive crowds spotted in Daytona Beach on Memorial Day weekend

The exact opposite of social distancing took place in Daytona Beach on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released new chopper video overnight of a massive crowd in the city, holding up traffic on a major roadway.

They said that the crowd cooperated with law enforcement though, moving along when officers and deputies asked them to. No arrests had to be made.

Along the beaches on Saturday, little regard was shown for social distancing as well. Crowds of people flocked to Volusia County beaches and safety officials said it was one of the busiest days they have ever seen.

Then in the water, lifeguards rescued more than 250 people on Saturday as dangerous rip currents come in.

Deputies, officers, and beach patrol will be out on the beaches on Sunday to make sure visitors follow the guidelines in place and stay safe.

