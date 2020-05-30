Massive downtown parking ban ahead of latest George Floyd protest

article

Chicago officials are restricting parking across most of the downtown area Saturday afternoon ahead of a Loop protest planned in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

The restrictions will extend from Chicago Avenue south to Ida B. Wells Drive, and from Lake Shore Drive west to Wells Street, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Cars found in the area will be towed to 1802 S. Lake Shore Drive, officials said.

A second round of protests are expected to kick off about 2 p.m. at Federal Plaza near Adams and Dearborn streets.