Expand / Collapse search

Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut

Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
World
Associated Press

Sirens sound and smoke sises after explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

The cause of the Aug. 4 explosion was not yet clear at the time of writing. (Credit: Haya Atassi via Storyful)

BEIRUT - A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

Huge explosion hits downtown Beirut

A video shows smoke rising after the explosion. (Credit: Ralph El Hage via Storyful)

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.