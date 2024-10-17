Massive fire destroys New Lenox cabinet company: 'We did everything we could'

Fire crews are putting out the remaining hot spots after a large blaze destroyed a cabinet company in New Lenox on Thursday.

The fire started just before 10:30 a.m. at Tri-Star Cabinet & Top Co., Inc., which is located at 1000 South Cedar Road.

According to the New Lenox Fire Protection District (NLFPD), firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. There were about 60–70 employees inside at the time it began. All of them were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

Joseph Wilda, one of the owners of Tri-Star Cabinets, spoke during a press briefing this afternoon. He said he was in the office, working, when the fire broke out.

"It was just a normal work day here, and then the fire alarms went off… we did everything we could. We got all of our employees out safely," Wilda said.

"I was in my office, I was just working. I went into the shop and I was probably within about 15–20 feet of the fire and I realized there was no stopping it, and we decided to evacuate immediately," Wilda added. "I mean, it was terrifying. We've been here since 1969. This is our home. We have over 70 employees. This is their home too, so it was just really terrible to see."

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann also spoke during the briefing, saying the family who owns the furniture store has been in the community for nearly 60 years.

"We are very grateful that everyone got out safely, that all the fire departments and mutual aid did such an outstanding job in keeping all of us safe," Baldermann said.

The fire is currently under control, but firefighters remain on site and are expected to stay for an extended period.

Crews are working with the EPA to monitor air quality in the area, and traffic is being rerouted while the firefighting efforts continue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal.