Massive flames erupt in commercial building fire in San Bernardino

A commercial building became completely engulfed in flames Thursday morning in San Bernardino.

The fire broke out at a vacant commercial structure in the 2100 block of N. Lugo Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The building was once the Stardust Skating Center, a roller rink in the city.

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to the 2nd alarm fire and encountered heavy smoke, causing them to respond using a transitional attack.

The plume of smoke from the fire was visible for miles, as seen in aerial footage from SkyFOX.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.