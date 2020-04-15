Massive pileup of over 50 cars snarls traffic on Kennedy Expressway

All inbound and outbound lanes were blocked and multiple people were injured Wednesday morning due to a number of vehicle crashes on the Kennedy Expressway in Bucktown on the North Side.

About 5:45 a.m. authorities received reports of multiple crashes on I-90 near North Avenue, Chicago fire officials said. About 50 vehicles were believed to have been involved.

From the crash, 14 people were taken to hospitals and 32 others were treated on the scene, fire officials said. As of 6:15 a.m., lanes remained closed.

This story is developing.