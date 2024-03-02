Chicago firefighters battling large blaze on West Side, no injuries

Chicago firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a commercial building on the city's West Side.

The fire happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at North Western Avenue and West Fulton Street.

Flames were seen shooting out of the building's roof, but there are no injuries, according to fire officials.

It's unknown what caused the fire at this time.

HAZMAT crews have also been called to assist in the response.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.