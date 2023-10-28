Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning, TMZ reports

article

Matthew Perry, star of the hit show "Friends," died after an apparent drowning, according to TMZ.

"Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home ... where we're told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It's unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened," the outlet reported.

TMZ told law enforcement they don't believe any foul play was involved.

Perry was 54 years old.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.