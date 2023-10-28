Expand / Collapse search
Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning, TMZ reports

By Chris Williams
Updated 7:26PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Matthew Perry -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Matthew Perry, star of the hit show "Friends," died after an apparent  drowning, according to TMZ. 

"Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home ... where we're told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It's unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened," the outlet reported

TMZ told law enforcement they don't believe any foul play was involved.

Perry was 54 years old.  

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 