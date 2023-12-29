McHenry to vote on bus impoundment over migrant drop-offs

A special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in McHenry to amend the city's code to respond to recent arrivals of migrant buses in the Chicago area.

The City Council will vote on allowing the impoundment of buses that drop off migrants.

Additionally, it will vote on new rules that would fine bus operators $10,000 for dropping off migrants without notice.

This action comes as several other suburbs have passed or are voting on passing similar ordinances related to migrants being dropped off without notice.

For example, bus drivers and companies will now face criminal charges if they drop passengers off during severe weather or without a coordinated plan in the suburb of Broadview. The buses will also be impounded.

In a statement, the village mayor, Katrina Thompson, said, "Sending busloads of people, many with young children and seniors, into regions experiencing harsh winter weather without any plan or regard for their safety is simply inhumane."

The Village of Oak Lawn will also discuss requiring a special permit to operate a bus within the village at their next meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 9. It would also ban unscheduled bus stops and passenger drop-offs.