Medical examiner confirms 55 more COVID-19 deaths in Cook County

The Cook County medical examiner’s office Monday confirmed 55 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total in the county to 581.

The adults ages ranged from 36 to 92 years old, the medical examiner’s office said. Deaths in Cook County account for about 73% of the deaths in Illinois.

State health officials Monday announced an additional 1,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of cases in Illinois to 22,025. So far, 794 people have died from the outbreak in the state.

There have been more than 100,000 tests administered, and the virus has spread to 87 of 102 counties in Illinois, health officials said.